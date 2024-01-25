Miami ended a two-game skid with a 73-61 road win over Notre Dame. Here are three thoughts from the win.

Omier the clear team MVP and continues to elevate game

Miami Hurricanes forward Norchad Omier (15) reacts after a basket in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion.

Norchad Omier put together a juggernaut of a performance, scoring 33 points on 12-of-14 shooting, including two-of-three from three-point range. He also added ten rebounds, three steals, and an assist. It was a stellar performance after missing the previous game with an ankle injury. He played a team-high 35 minutes and committed only two fouls. He also moved without the ball well moving toward the basket. Of the nine assists from Kyshawn George and Nijel Pack, eight went to Omier. The production and efficiency were desperately needed, with starter Matthew Cleveland leaving the game with a lower extremity injury in the first half. The scary part about his game is that it seems he hasn't peaked yet. Omier did commit a team-high five turnovers and finished fifth in plus/minus against the Irish. He could be in the Naismith conversation when he adds an element of court vision and finds his teammates with the pass.

Wooga still not healthy

Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Wooga Poplar (5) reacts to a play against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Starting guard Wooga Poplar hasn't been the same since his injury against North Florida - the last game of the 2023 year. Poplar put together three double-digit scoring performances against Louisville, Virginia Tech, and Florida State, going 1-2 in those contests. Still, Poplar scored five and seven points in his last two games. Ankle injuries can be very tricky, and it might be best if Poplar sat out until he is 100 percent healthy, but unfortunately, now, with Cleveland going down, that seems less likely.

Injuries piling up, bench needs to step up

Miami Hurricanes guard Kyshawn George (7) celebrates after making a three pointer during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum.