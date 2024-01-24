SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (13-6, 4-4 ACC) recorded its second ACC road win of the season, defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-12, 2-6 ACC), 73-61, Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion.

“I thought we played a very solid and very complete first half and then let them not only get back but take control of the game,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “But, fortunately, we were able to pull it out, and I really appreciate how hard we worked to get back into the game.”

Fourth-year junior Norchad Omier came to play after missing the Syracuse game due to injury, pouring in a season-high 33 points for his most points as a Hurricane. The forward also hauled in 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season.

Omier is the first Hurricane to score 30-plus points in a game since Isaiah Wong tallied 36 on Dec. 7, 2022, against Cornell and the first Miami player to have a 30-point outing on the road since Sheldon McClellan had 31 at Charlotte on Nov. 25, 2014.

“[Norchad] is just a warrior,” Larrañaga said. “You saw tonight that he is an incredible rebounder. He made a couple of threes and some free throws but he is a beast around the basket. He’s really good.”