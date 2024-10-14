Miami Basketball: Unranked Canes receive votes in preseason AP Poll

After a disappointing 2023-24 season (15-17, 6-14 ACC) riddled with injuries, the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team has received votes in the first preseason AP poll.

The Hurricanes received 11 votes.

Miami returns three players from last season (Nijel Pack, Matthew Cleveland, and Paul Djobet) and plenty of transfers (Lynn Kidd, Brandon Johnson, Jalen Blackmon, AJ Staton-McCray, Kiree Huie, and Yussif Basa-Ama), including four recruits Jalil Bethea, Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, Austin Swartz, and Divine Ugochukwu) to revamp the team.

The Hurricanes welcome ten new players as head coach Jim Larrañaga enters his 14th season as the program's head coach.

The Canes open the season on November 4th against Fairleigh Dickinson at home at the Watsco Center.