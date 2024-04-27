Center Matt Lee is the third Miami Hurricane drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted the Miami center in the seventh round, 237th overall.

The transfer from UCF played one season for the Hurricanes and is the first offensive guard selected from the University of Miami since Kelvin Harris in 1992.

Lee was part of an offensive line at Miami that ranked 44th in rushing and 19th in sacks allowed.

According to Pro Football Focus, the former Miami center earned a 79 offensive grade, 89.1 pass block grade, and 73.7 run block grade in 2023. Against Georgia Tech, Lee scored a season-high 90.2 offensive grade.

Lee credits his work ethic to offensive line coach Alex Mirabal.

"He's the best. Got to be the best coach I've been around," Lee said. "Just from everything. On the field, off the field, how he treats the meeting room, how he treats practice, how he treats working out, how he treats drills in the offseason. The way he attacks every single day. From the mental side and the schematic side. How he game plans with the collaboration of all the other coaches, definitely in the run game/pass game. The knowledge he has and the schematics of how his offensive line blocks fronts, does this or does that, it's elite, and he's an elite worker and an elite coach."

Lee, an Orlando, FL native, was rated as a two-star prospect in the 2019 class by Rivals.com.