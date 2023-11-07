Miami coaches hinting at possible changes at quarterback for FSU game
Tyler Van Dyke put together his worst performance of the year last Saturday in a 20-6 loss to NC State. Now, with the biggest game of the year against Florida State on Saturday (3:30 PM Eastern kickoff), Miami may make a change at quarterback. Mario Cristobal was asked about making a change at quarterback at Monday's press conference.
"I wouldn't use this form to discuss a personnel move. Especially at that position because it affects so many different things. What I would always say is that we're always competing at every position, we're always assessing, and we always make the decisions that give us the best chance to win. So again, respectfully, we kind of keep everything regarding personnel moves in-house and tight."
Turnovers have been a crucial factor in Miami's losses this season. Van Dyke has thrown ten interceptions and lost two fumbles in his last four starts. Miami has lost three of those four games, just squeaking out a victory over a two-win Virginia team in overtime.
"Turnovers have cost us football games," Cristobal said. "It's a combination of things. We certainly don't sidestep that, and when you assess the passing game, you assess how does it relate to the running game. How does protection fit in? How does protection as it relates to the backs? How's the route running? It's a huge area of focus, and it's tied into to some of the turnovers that we had as well, and it is a top priority for us."
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson communicated that the turnover issue in the NC State game from the quarterback position is a result of trying to force throws.
"Most of it probably has to do with trying to do too much," Shannon said in Monday's press conference. "I thought we would hit a couple more shots on them, and we didn't hit any, and typically the way those games go, you hit a couple of those shots, and you have 350, 360 yards, and you score 20-something points. We didn't hit any. That was the thing that kind of shocked me the most. I thought we would have hit a couple of one-on-one shots, and we didn't."
Dawson also explained that there were opportunities for Van Dyke to pass to safer options, including the red zone interception.
"He could have checked that one down or could have thrown it where that guy gets it or nobody does," Dawson said. "There were multiple things that could have happened on that play. We have to learn from those situations."
Miami started backup quarterback Emory Williams against Clemson due to injury, which led to the Hurricanes fifth win of the season. The lackluster play from Van Dyke could lead to another start for the true freshman.
"There's absolutely tipping points; nothing lives in a vacuum for sure," Dawson responded about being 'ride or die' for his quarterback. "There's a level of freedom you need to play with to be efficient, and I don't know if you can play with that freedom if in the back of your mind if your thinking if I mess up, coach is going to yank me type deal."
Earlier this season, Dawson talked about preserving the redshirts of both backup QBs Williams and Jacurri Brown. Players can play up to four games and maintain their redshirt status. Williams has played in four games this season, and Brown has yet to appear in a game with four games remaining, counting the bowl game.
Dawson has also run a two-quarterback offense in the past. This week against rival Florida State, anything is possible.
"I would say everything's on the table," Dawson said. "I'm not against [playing two quarterbacks], no. I haven't done it much in my past, I'll be honest with you, but I have done it before."
Williams has completed 75 percent of his passes for 295 yards, one touchdown, and one interception this season (QB rating - 129.3).
Brown played in eight games last season (two starts), completing 60 percent of his passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions (QB rating - 66.5). The sophomore also rushed for 223 yards, averaging 4.1 yards per carry, including a long 40.
