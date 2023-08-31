Plenty of Miami commits will be in action this weekend. Here's the weekly rundown of what to expect from the 2024 class.

Chaminade-Madonna (FL) vs Cardinal Gibbons (FL)

Zaquan Patterson, Chaminade-Madonna Safety

With five-star safety Zaquan Patterson now committed to the Miami 2024 class, this game has a greater focus for the Hurricanes. Patterson and five-star athlete Joshisa Trader are the two Canes pledges in this game but there is so much more to watch. The top wide receiver in the country, Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith, Michigan commit '25 corner Chris Ewald Jr., and 2026 wide receiver Denairius Gray are focuses for Miami. There are Power Five prospects outside of that trio in this game - including Georgia commit tight end Colton Heinrich and North Carolina commit Michael Merdinger for Cardinal Gibbons. Chaminade is coming off a massive 35-14 win over nationally ranked St. Frances (MD) last week and will look to continue their early season dominance against a Gibbons team that has won a state championship three of the previous five seasons.

Miami Central (FL) vs Bishop Gorman (NV)

Vincent Shavers, Miami Central Linebacker

When this game was announced this off-season, all eyes turned to week two. Central and Bishop Gorman are among the top ten teams in the country and feature elite rosters with division-one prospects at virtually every position. These two teams have battled it out multiple times already. The South Florida squad is headlined by a loaded defense that includes Miami commit linebacker Vincent Shavers and Rivals100 pass rush duo Armondo Blount and Randy Adirika, who combined for nearly ten sacks in the Rockets kick-off classic against Vanguard. It should be a war between two strong fronts on both sides of the ball, especially for Gorman, who has two elite offensive line prospects, SJ Alofaituli, and Douglas Utu, blocking for a passing attack that has Hawaii commit and record-breaking quarterback Micah Alejado, Miami commit four-star tight end Elija Lofton and more.

American Heritage Plantation (FL) vs Jacksonville Trinity Christian (FL)

Malachi Toney, American Heritage Plantation Wide Receiver (Robson Lopes)

American Heritage Plantation looked mature beyond its years despite having a roster full of underclassmen starters. The Patriots dismantled a nationally ranked St. John's team, 45-20, when many thought they would win a close game - at best. An offense with so many Miami offered players like 2026 quarterback Dia Bell, both running backs (Byron Louis and Deandre Desinor), plus Miami commit Malachi Toney and his bevy of 2026 receivers has Heritage maintaining the state championship path that is expected from the South Florida power. Toney looked even better than he did during his breakout freshman campaign, making highlight plays on a contested catch over two defenders and scoring in the red zone. Trinity has LSU-commit quarterback Colin Hurley and some solid pieces. Still, if they cannot contain the young Miami pledge and an elite duo in the backfield, Heritage could be knocking off yet another top opponent.

Kenwood (IL) vs St. Rita (IL)

Marquise Lightfoot, Kenwood Defensive End (Rivals.com)

It was a tough one for Miami defensive end commit Marquise Lightfoot and his Kenwood squad, as they lost 52-12, and Lightfoot sat out most of the contest after the first quarter due to what seemed like a minor injury. He and fellow blue-chip receiver I'Marion Stewart will look to bounce back against a St. Rita that went 10-3 last season and finished in the state semi-finals.

Taft (OH) vs DuPont Manual (KY)

Elias Rudolph, Taft Defensive End

Miami defensive end commit Elias Rudolph and Taft are already 2-0 on the year and now go up against a DuPont Manual team that is one of the top 20 ranked teams in Kentucky. They have an elite rushing attack led by division one running back prospect Zah'Ron Washburn, who holds a few offers after a 1300 yard, 20 touchdown junior year. Things have been quiet for Rudolph through the first two games, but he will have a chance to kickoff his senior year noise-wise against an offensive line that does not feature any big names.

Jones County (GA) vs Perry (GA)

Judd Anderson, Jones County Quarterback

Last week, Miami quarterback commit Judd Anderson made the staff look pretty bright for taking him as he tossed four touchdowns in a rout where his offense put 40 points on the board. Now comes yet another early season challenge for the three-star passer. Perry is coming in 0-1 after a close loss but is still one of the better teams in the state and beat Jones County 42-14 last year. Perry's skill positions have several prospects in them, and they fly around. Multiple players have been clocked running over 20 miles per hour and have a returning 1000-yard receiver in their offense. This could be a shootout if Anderson keeps things up from last week.

Mandarin (FL) vs Jacksonville Bolles (FL)

Deryc Plazz, Mandarin Offensive Lineman (Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union-USA TODAY NETWORK)