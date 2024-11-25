Miami Football: Defensive Back Mishael "Meesh" Powell named ACC DB of Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Mishael Powell was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.





In Miami’s 42-14 win over Wake Forest, Powell notched his career-best fifth interception of the season, running the pick back 76 yards for a touchdown.





Powell’s interception return is the longest by a Hurricane since Kam Kinchens went 99 yards to the house against Georgia Tech on Nov. 12, 2022.





The sixth-year safety also recorded a sack and broke up two passes.





Led by Powell, Miami limited Wake Forest to 193 yards, which marked the fewest the Hurricanes have allowed to an ACC opponent in nearly four years. Miami held the Demon Deacons to just 50 yards in the second half.





The Hurricanes also shut out Wake Forest after the intermission, blanking a conference foe in the second half for the first time since Nov. 27, 2021.





A native of Seattle, Wash., Powell is the ninth different Miami player to garner weekly conference distinction this season, alongside defensive lineman Tyler Baron, wide receiver Sam Brown Jr., offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo and quarterback Cam Ward.





The Hurricanes conclude regular-season play against Syracuse on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.





