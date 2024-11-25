Video: Mario Cristobal addresses media ahead of Syracuse game

Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from the media ahead of the regular-season finale matchup against Syracuse.
The Hurricanes will travel upstate New York to face the 8-3 Orange this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM from the JMA Wireless Dome.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, and @Najitobias
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook