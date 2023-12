Moss saw minimal action throughout his career at the University of Miami. The redshirt freshman saw action in three games in 2022. Younger talents Jayden Wayne and Rueben Bain jumped over Moss on the depth chart in 2023.

The four-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman (NV) checked in as the No. 104 player nationwide and the No. 5 weakside defensive end by Rivals.com. He was listed as the second-best player in the state of Nevada regardless of position by Rivals.