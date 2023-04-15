One of Miami's top recruiters, Defensive Analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, will leave the program for FIU to assume the cornerbacks coach position as first reported by Eric Henry of SB Nation.

Van Dyke is set to replace Corey Bell, who joined rival Florida Atlantic in the same position.

The Miami Hurricane alum played six seasons in the NFL and began his coaching career in 2017 and joined his alma mater as an analyst and recruiting coordinator before taking an on-field role as the team’s corners coach in 2021 — but was shifted to an off-field role under Mario Cristobal.

Van Dyke has been one of Miami's top recruiters helping to bring in All-American Kamren Kinchens and Damari Brown.

He was also the main reason Miami gained a commitment from five-star Cormani McClain before Deion Sanders and Colorado caused him to flip his commitment.

For more insight on the move visit Canes Talk