Miami loses another player to the NFL draft Monday night as defensive back Te'Cory Couch announced via Instagram that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Couch played five years at Miami, with the 2023 season being his most productive, tallying 38 total tackles (23 solo), four passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

Couch ranked 57th in coverage grade among 2024 draft-eligible players (20 percent of 576 snaps). He played 633 snaps last season including 60 at safety against Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Couch was a three-star defensive back out of local Chaminade-Madonna High School and was part of the 2021 class that was ranked 35th in the country.

Couch joins Kamren Kinchens, James Williams, Matt Lee, Javion Cohen, and Leonard Taylor in declaring for the NFL draft.

Photo courtesy of Associated Press