It's been quite a while since a defensive tackle was drafted from the Miami Hurricanes. In fact, Vince Wilfork would be the last Miami player from the D-Tackle position drafted in the first round in 2004.

Miami might have their next first round draft pick from the position in next season's NFL Draft with Leonard Taylor. Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus has the 6'3" junior Miami going 17th overall to the Houston Texans.

Additionally, ESPN analyst Todd McShay projects Taylor to be selected at No. 14 to the Seattle Seahawks.

This past season, Taylor lived up to his top-10 recruit billing coming out of high school. His 19.5% pass-rush win rate and 16.2% pressure rate trailed only Calijah Kancey among Power Five interior defensive linemen. With an increased workload, Taylor could rise even higher than this.