Miami DT Leonard Taylor projected to be a first round pick in 2024
It's been quite a while since a defensive tackle was drafted from the Miami Hurricanes. In fact, Vince Wilfork would be the last Miami player from the D-Tackle position drafted in the first round in 2004.
Miami might have their next first round draft pick from the position in next season's NFL Draft with Leonard Taylor. Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus has the 6'3" junior Miami going 17th overall to the Houston Texans.
Additionally, ESPN analyst Todd McShay projects Taylor to be selected at No. 14 to the Seattle Seahawks.
This past season, Taylor lived up to his top-10 recruit billing coming out of high school. His 19.5% pass-rush win rate and 16.2% pressure rate trailed only Calijah Kancey among Power Five interior defensive linemen. With an increased workload, Taylor could rise even higher than this.
In two years at Miami, Leonard has tallied 45 total tackles, five sacks, one interception, and one pass breakup. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor received an 87.3 overall defensive grade including an 85.5 pressure grade.
Taylor missed spring due to injury, but he should be ready to participate in fall camp. Taylor is projected to start along the defensive line with Jahfari Harvey, Akheem Mesidor, and Nyjalik Kelly. Miami ranked 24th overall when it came to pressuring the quarterback last season.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook