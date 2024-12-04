Miami Footbal: Cam Ward named ACC and Offensive Player of the Year

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward was named ACC Player of the Year and ACC Offensive Player of the Year, the league office announced Wednesday evening.

Ward — who was selected to the All-ACC First Team on Tuesday — is the first Miami Hurricane to win ACC Player of the Year honors or ACC Offensive Player of the Year distinction.

The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (36) and sits second in passing yards (4,123), setting new single-season Miami records in both categories.

Ward has mounted at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.