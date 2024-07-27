CHARLOTTE - Head coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Cam Ward, offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, and linebacker Francisco Mauigoa were the four Miami representatives who made a positive impression at the ACC Media Days Kickoff on Wednesday (July 24) in Charlotte, N.C.

Cristobal, who is looking to improve on his 12-13 record as the Hurricanes' head coach over the past two seasons, is quite optimistic about what lies ahead this upcoming fall. He spoke to media members about what greatness means to him and the program as a whole.

“It relates and aligns to everything you do,” Cristobal said. “At our place, it’s how you do everything. Whether it’s the classroom, the community, how you are at home with your family, how you are with people you’re trying to impact, how you are in the locker room, how you are on the road, how you are when things are going well and how you are when things are not going so well. When you face adversity, greatness is the best you can be all the time. It’s a way of life.”

As Miami looks to navigate through a mostly favorable schedule this season with highly touted personnel on both sides of the ball, greatness will be the standard, to say the least. It will start with the play and leadership of Ward, who transferred from Washington State.

“It’s very well documented about his play as a player throughout his career,” Cristobal said of Ward. “What stands out in the short time we’ve been around him is that he’s an alpha leader. When we were watching him on film, it was obvious to the entire country that he’s really accurate with great arm strength and the ability to improvise and extend plays. A game changer. But what impressed us the most was whenever there was a bad play, his ability to bounce back and make things right. That has really stood out in his time at Miami throughout spring practice as he has built and gained the trust of his teammates.”