Miami Football: Cam Ward named 2024 Manning Award Winner

NEW ORLEANS (AllStateSugarBowl.com) – Cam Ward, 2024’s national leader in touchdown passes as well as the NCAA Division I record-holder for career touchdown passes, has been selected as the winner of the 2024 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Ward is the first Miami quarterback to earn the honor, which started in 2004. He’s the fourth player from the ACC to be recognized.

The Manning Award, now in its 21st year, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that considers the candidates’ bowl and playoff, which considers loting. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media and each of the Mannings.

Ward’s selection as the Manning Award winner adds to a postseason accolade list that includes consensus NCAA All-America honors, ACC Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award, and a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“We had quite a competition for the Manning Award this season,” said Archie Manning. “There were so many outstanding quarterbacks that deserved recognition for their accomplishments, but the overall performance of Cam Ward lifted him to the top with our voters. He led the nation in touchdowns and set the NCAA record for career touchdown passes. Not only that, he led Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017. Congratulations to Cam on being the winner of the 2024 Manning Award.

In addition to leading the Hurricanes to a 10-win season, Ward was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the winner of the ACC Player of the Year honor, a first for a Miami player. He completed 305-of-454 passes for 4,313 yards (second in the nation) and 39 touchdowns (No. 1 in the country) with just seven interceptions. His Quarterback Rating (QBR) of 88.0 was also tops in the nation. The native of West Columbia, Texas, was a consensus All-American, earning recognition from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Foundation.