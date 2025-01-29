Miami Football: Cam Ward named 2024 Manning Award Winner

NEW ORLEANS (AllStateSugarBowl.com) – Cam Ward, 2024’s national leader in touchdown passes as well as the NCAA Division I record-holder for career touchdown passes, has been selected as the winner of the 2024 Manning Award, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to the top quarterback in the nation. Ward is the first Miami quarterback to earn the honor, which started in 2004. He’s the fourth player from the ACC to be recognized.
The Manning Award, now in its 21st year, was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to honor the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that considers the candidates’ bowl and playoff, which considers loting. The award is voted on by a panel of local and national media and each of the Mannings.
Ward’s selection as the Manning Award winner adds to a postseason accolade list that includes consensus NCAA All-America honors, ACC Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award, and a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
“We had quite a competition for the Manning Award this season,” said Archie Manning. “There were so many outstanding quarterbacks that deserved recognition for their accomplishments, but the overall performance of Cam Ward lifted him to the top with our voters. He led the nation in touchdowns and set the NCAA record for career touchdown passes. Not only that, he led Miami to its first 10-win season since 2017. Congratulations to Cam on being the winner of the 2024 Manning Award.
In addition to leading the Hurricanes to a 10-win season, Ward was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and the winner of the ACC Player of the Year honor, a first for a Miami player. He completed 305-of-454 passes for 4,313 yards (second in the nation) and 39 touchdowns (No. 1 in the country) with just seven interceptions. His Quarterback Rating (QBR) of 88.0 was also tops in the nation. The native of West Columbia, Texas, was a consensus All-American, earning recognition from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the Associated Press, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), The Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Foundation.
“It’s been a privilege for the Sugar Bowl to work with the Manning family for over 20 years to present the Manning Award,” said Sugar Bowl CEO Jeff Hundley. “We’re adding another outstanding honoree to our list of winners in Cam Ward, who turned in arguably the greatest season in the storied history of Miami football. We look forward to hosting him in New Orleans soon to officially present him with the Manning Award.”
Ward’s 39 touchdown passes shattered the Miami record for touchdown passes in a single season, surpassing Steve Walsh’s previous UM standard of 29, set in 1988. His 4,313 passing yards and 305 completions broke the school records set by Bernie Kosar in 1984 (262 completions, 3,642 yards). He also posted the best single-season completion percentage (67.2), breaking the mark set by Tyler Van Dyke in 2023 (65.8).
The 6-2, 223-pounder transferred to Miami this past offseason after two outstanding seasons at Washington State. He finished his time at Wazzu with 6,963 passing yards and 48 passing touchdowns compared to 16 interceptions, and he also added 13 rushing touchdowns in two years with WSU. Ward began his collegiate career at Incarnate Word, an FCS program in San Antonio, throwing for 6,908 yards and 71 touchdowns in just 19 games (the 2020 season was shortened to six games and played in the spring due to COVID-19).
The senior completed his career with 158 passing touchdowns (39 at Miami, 48 at Washington State, 71 at Incarnate Word), breaking the previous NCAA Division I record of 155, set by Houston’s Case Keenum from 2007-11.
Other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were Carson Beck (Georgia), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oregon), John Mateer (Washington State), Kyle McCord (Syracuse), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Kurtis Rourke (Indiana), and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado).
In its first 21 years, the Manning Award has recognized the top names in college football. It has honored quarterbacks from 15 different schools and four different conferences.
Statistically, the Manning Award has seen a wide range of quarterbacks. Eighteen of the Manning Award men threw for over 3,000 yards in their winning campaign. Perhaps most impressive among the quarterbacks' statistics recognized by the Manning Award is touchdowns scored. Fifteen of the winners accounted for over 40 touchdowns during their successful seasons.
All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton, and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.
In addition to the Manning Award’s yearly honor, eight quarterbacks are recognized each week during the regular season as Manning Quarterbacks of the Week. Seventy-four quarterbacks were honored during the 2024 season, and 570 different quarterbacks from 135 schools have been recognized since 2011.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
