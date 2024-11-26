Miami Football: Cam Ward named a finalist for major awards

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Cam Ward was tabbed a finalist for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

Ward ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (34) and sits second in passing yards (3,774).

The quarterback has set new Miami single-season marks in both categories, breaking records that stood for nearly four decades.

Ward has notched at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns on nine different occasions, becoming the first Hurricane to post seven straight 300-yard performances.

In his fifth collegiate campaign, Ward continues to climb the NCAA’s all-time, all-division passing yards list, moving into third place with 17,650 yards.