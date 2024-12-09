Miami Football: Cam Ward named finalist for Heisman Trophy

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward was selected as a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, the award presented annually since 1935 to the top player in college football.





Ward will be one of four student-athletes in New York City on Saturday, alongside Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Colorado athlete Travis Hunter, and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.





He is the eighth different Hurricane to be named a finalist and the first since Ken Dorsey and Willis McGahee in 2002. Miami legends Vinny Testaverde and Gino Torretta both won the Heisman Trophy in 1986 and 1992, respectively.





Ward ranks first nationally in passing touchdowns (36) and sits second in passing yards (4,123), setting new single-season school records in both categories.