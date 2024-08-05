CORAL GABLES - The first week of fall training camp emerged with a few developments.

At many positions, the Miami Hurricanes have emerged with a formidable two-deep rotation—in some cases, it can be more than two deep.

This bodes well for the Canes in most games, as it enables head coach Mario Cristobal to keep his players fresh and ready to perform at the highest level possible.

Fifth-year wide receiver Xavier Restrepo discussed this and other topics during a presser with media members this past Saturday (Aug. 3).

“We’re a super explosive offense,” Restrepo said. “Everyone is doing really well. When guys are down, we have depth. Even our walk-ons, Nick Thomas, Luna, Marty, all those guys, are busting their tails every single day. Any opportunity they get, they’re taking advantage of it.”

Even though quarterback Cam Ward told media members this past Wednesday (July 31) that the defense won Day 1, Restrepo touched on how the offense responded the following two practice days.

“We’re going back and forth,” Restrepo said. “It’s a couple of plays here and there that ruin our entire offensive motto for the day. But then we jump right back on it. We have short-term memory. If we were whooping the defense every single day, there’d be something wrong.”

Restrepo shared his overall impression with the entire incoming freshman class.

“This is one of the best groups I have ever seen,” Restrepo said. “Guys are flying around, making plays on both sides of the ball, giving us really good competition, really good looks. We’ll be ready.”

Restrepo spoke on going up against sophomore defensive back Damari Brown.

“Damari is a great player, and so is every one that lines up in the nickel, giving me great work every single day,” Restrepo said.

Speaking of Brown, he had his moment with media members and shared his impressions about the first week of the fall training camp.