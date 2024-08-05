Miami Football: Canes focusing on details after first week of fall camp
CORAL GABLES - The first week of fall training camp emerged with a few developments.
At many positions, the Miami Hurricanes have emerged with a formidable two-deep rotation—in some cases, it can be more than two deep.
This bodes well for the Canes in most games, as it enables head coach Mario Cristobal to keep his players fresh and ready to perform at the highest level possible.
Fifth-year wide receiver Xavier Restrepo discussed this and other topics during a presser with media members this past Saturday (Aug. 3).
“We’re a super explosive offense,” Restrepo said. “Everyone is doing really well. When guys are down, we have depth. Even our walk-ons, Nick Thomas, Luna, Marty, all those guys, are busting their tails every single day. Any opportunity they get, they’re taking advantage of it.”
Even though quarterback Cam Ward told media members this past Wednesday (July 31) that the defense won Day 1, Restrepo touched on how the offense responded the following two practice days.
“We’re going back and forth,” Restrepo said. “It’s a couple of plays here and there that ruin our entire offensive motto for the day. But then we jump right back on it. We have short-term memory. If we were whooping the defense every single day, there’d be something wrong.”
Restrepo shared his overall impression with the entire incoming freshman class.
“This is one of the best groups I have ever seen,” Restrepo said. “Guys are flying around, making plays on both sides of the ball, giving us really good competition, really good looks. We’ll be ready.”
Restrepo spoke on going up against sophomore defensive back Damari Brown.
“Damari is a great player, and so is every one that lines up in the nickel, giving me great work every single day,” Restrepo said.
Speaking of Brown, he had his moment with media members and shared his impressions about the first week of the fall training camp.
“It’s been going smooth,” Brown said. “The defense is coming together. Offense is looking pretty nice. We’re all competing. I feel like we’re gonna have a good season this year.”
Brown spoke on his approach to practices and games.
“Always stay ready,” Brown said. “Seize the moment. The opportunity was there for me last year. It’s here for me now. I’m just gonna take advantage of it and keep moving forward.”
Brown commented on his matchup against Restrepo.
“He’s good work,” Brown said. “Best of the best. When I go against him, I make sure my P’s and Q’s are on. Everything is one-on-one game time reps with him. The more I go against him, the more he’ll sharpen me up.”
Brown was also complimentary of fifth-year defensive back Daryl Porter Jr.
“That’s my guy,” Brown said. “He has a lot of knowledge to him. He’s been doing this for a few years, so hopefully in his last year, he can go out with a bang and lead the secondary.”
Porter Jr. had his turn with media members and spoke about being the leader of a secondary unit that features a mix of youth and experience.
“I feel like I have to turn into a coach sometimes, telling them what I know from experience on and off the field,” Porter Jr. said. “I feel like I have to do more outside of football.”
Porter Jr. shared the advice he gives to his younger secondary teammates.
“Just play with confidence, be relaxed, don’t worry about you making mistakes,” Porter Jr. said. “You’re still young. You have a long way to go. I feel like they’re gonna fine.”
Porter Jr. touched on Brown’s potential in particular.
“He’s going to do really good, if not a first-rounder,” Porter Jr. said. “He has all the tools, attributes to be All-World corner, All-American. He’s gonna be fine. I remember when he was about 5-11, 160 pounds. He was a young one, but he’s doing well now. I feel like I’m taking him under my wing, and he’s gonna have a breakout season.”
Porter Jr. delved into what he’s been learning over the past year.
“I’m learning more little things that I didn’t really see last year,” Porter Jr. said. “Last year I was focused on who we played each week. But now I feel like I’m learning the game even more.”
While Porter Jr. is elevating his game to a different level, tight end Cam McCormick uses his talent and experience to share some wisdom nuggets.
McCormick had some words of advice for his younger teammates.
“Just work hard, compete,” McCormack said. “Things are gonna get hard and there’s adversity that’s gonna come your way. it’s about how you can handle that adversity and move forward. Every day is not going to be a great day. How are you going to move on from that and process that? How are you going to able to adjust your mindset…Can you keep that same level of consistency throughout the week?”
McCormick, a redshirt senior who transferred from Oregon last offseason, discussed his overall impression of this year’s Canes team.
“It stacks up really well to some of those teams I’ve been on,” McCormick said. “We’ve done a really good job of tuning the little things and focused on that a lot this offseason, and I think it’s paid off for us. I can’t wait to see us reap those rewards.”
