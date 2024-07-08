LAS VEGAS—ESPN Events' 2027 Vegas Kickoff Classic at Allegiant Stadium will feature the University of Miami and the University of Utah on the football field for the first time.

The historic, interregional matchup between the Big 12 Conference and ACC powers is set for Labor Day Weekend 2027. The game date, time, and network will be announced later.

“One of the great things about college football is that there are still first-time matchups like this one to capture the attention of fans across the nation,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the Vegas Kickoff Classic and SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. “We have a frequent visitor to our city in Utah playing a national brand like Miami for the first time ever at one of the world’s greatest football venues.”

The Vegas Kickoff Classic is owned and operated by ESPN.





Dan Radakovich, Vice President/Director of Athletics, University of Miami:

“We are excited to kick off the 2027 season against Utah in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. It not only gives our program an opportunity to play a great non-conference opponent on a national stage, but also gives our fans the chance to cheer on the Hurricanes in a world-class venue at a destination location.”





Mark Harlan, Director of Athletics, University of Utah:

“This is a tremendous showcase for our football program and our university to open the 2027 season on a national stage in the Vegas Kickoff Classic. We are excited for this opportunity to match up against the Miami Hurricanes, and we extend our thanks to the Las Vegas Bowl and ESPN Events for the invitation. It is a testament to our program and our great fans to participate in this type of event, and when the time comes, we will paint Allegiant Stadium red once again.”

