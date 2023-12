Center Matt Lee will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Lee made the announcement on social media on Saturday afternoon.

The UCF transfer (6-4, 295) was one of the leaders of the Miami Hurricanes offense in 2023. Lee finished the season with four pressures and zero quarterback pressures.

Pro Football Focus graded Lee with an 89.1 pass-blocking grade (ranking fourth among all centers) and a 70.3 run-blocking grade.

Lee has allowed only one sack in his last three seasons. According to draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. Lee ranks as the fifth-best center available for the 2024 NFL Draft.

As an offensive line unit, the Hurricanes allowed only 1.17 sacks per game, which ranked No. 13 overall in the country. According to PFF, Miami had the 11th-best pass-blocking team in the country in 2023.