In a press conference with media members on Monday (Aug. 26), Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal explained the several months of planning that went into how the team wants its season to begin.

“We’ve been working for a long, long time in preparation not only for this game, but the season,” Cristobal said. “It starts with the University of Florida this coming Saturday. The motivation of football should always take care of itself. When you play a rivalry game like this, it tends to crank up a couple of levels. Games like this and games in general are won throughout the offseason. They’re won in your Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday practices.”

Cristobal did not stop there.

“You play the game before you play the game,” Cristobal said. “Every block, every tackle. Certainly, the bodies change, and there’s always some surprises. But every ounce of focus has to be on the preparation of the game.”

Cristobal spoke about what the starting rosters will look like against Florida.

“We certainly know who’s going to be playing for us,” Cristobal said. “Certainly, there’s a couple we will let play out throughout the week. But in terms of the roster and the guys that are actually going to be playing, the guys that have legitimate roles defined, and those that have reserve roles, that is for the most part settled.”

Cristobal went into his team’s preparation for what the atmosphere could be like at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville (Fla.).

“The noise level itself, you have to simulate that in practice,” Cristobal said. “This year we have the player-coach communication devices. If you watch the games this week and you see a lot of guys squeezing their helmets and trying to get clear communication, it’s because it can’t be counted on. So what happens next? Everything else has to kick in. Your wristbands, your signals, your other methods of communication. That’s been a part of our process, which we’ve worked really, really hard to make airtight in every regard.”

Cristobal had more to say about that.

“You have to simulate the noise itself,” Cristobal said. “It’s a loud place. They do a great job with the game-day atmosphere. In terms of the opponent itself, it’s the most important part. It has to be an iron sharpens iron mentality. Your good players have to challenge each other. You gotta see speed on speed at the beginning, the middle, and at the end of practice. When you put all those things together, it feels like a good recipe for preparation.”

Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry spoke with media members about how communication between players and coaches will look.

“We’re a safety-driven defense, but you have to give the calls to the defensive linemen,” Guidry said. “You can’t give the calls to the just secondary guys. It will go through backers. That’s kind of the way we do it. We’ll still have communications in other ways.”