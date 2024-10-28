Miami Football: Damien Martinez Named ACC Running Back of the Week

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes junior Damien Martinez was selected as the ACC Running Back of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.





In Miami’s 36-14 win over rival Florida State, Martinez recorded a season-high 148 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts, averaging 9.9 yards per carry.





The 6-foot, 232-pound standout found the end zone for the fourth time over the last three games and scored his seventh touchdown in the past five contests.





Martinez helped the Hurricanes total 230 yards on the ground, as Miami registered points on seven of its first eight possessions.





The Lewisville, Texas, native is the seventh different Hurricane to garner weekly conference distinction this season, alongside defensive lineman Tyler Baron, wide receiver Sam Brown Jr., offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa and quarterback Cam Ward.





No. 5 Miami hosts Duke at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics