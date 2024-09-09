CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following one of the most outstanding performances in recent Miami Hurricanes football history, fifth-year redshirt senior Tyler Baron was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.





In just 27 snaps, Baron became the eighth Hurricane to mount three sacks in a game over the last 20 years.





The 6-foot-5, 260-pound standout finished with a co-team-best five tackles, including 3.5 for loss.





Baron helped the Miami defense limit Florida A&M to just 194 yards of total offense, including only 52 rushing yards.





The Knoxville, Tenn., native is the fourth Hurricane to garner weekly conference distinction this season, alongside offensive lineman Zach Carpenter, defensive back Jaden Harris, and quarterback Cam Ward.





Baron and No. 10/12 Miami continue to play against Ball State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.