CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami’s non-conference finale at USF on Sept. 21 will kick off at 7 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday.





The Sunshine State showdown will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN 2.





The Hurricanes’ conference opener against Virginia Tech on Sept. 27 was previously announced as a 7:30 p.m. start on ESPN.





No. 10/12 Miami resumes action against Ball State at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. The contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics