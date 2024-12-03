Miami Football: Hurricanes ranked 12th, outside of playoff as it stands

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes checked in at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening.

The ranking leaves the Hurricanes currently outside of the College Football Playoff. The top five conference champions automatically qualify for the playoff. Arizona State (assuming the Sun Devils beat the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Championship Game) would replace Miami for the 12th and final spot.

Three-loss Alabama is ahead of two-loss Miami in the ranking.

Miami was listed 14th in both the Associated Press Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Hurricanes (10-2) concluded their best regular season in seven years, posting a 10-win campaign for just the second time since joining the Atlantic Coast Conference ahead of the 2004 campaign.

Miami awaits its postseason destination, which will be announced on Dec. 8.

