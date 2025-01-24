Miami Football: Hurricanes to open 2025 conference play against FSU

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes’ 2025 Atlantic Coast Conference opener will occur at Doak Campbell Stadium vs. Florida State on Saturday, Oct. 4, the ACC announced Friday.

The date of Miami’s annual rivalry game with the Seminoles was unveiled as part of a conference-wide announcement of league-opening matchups on ACC PM.

The conference previously revealed that the Hurricanes’ 2025 season opener against Notre Dame at Hard Rock Stadium will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics