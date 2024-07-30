CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami fifth-year redshirt junior Jalen Rivers was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Outland Trophy, as announced Tuesday by the Football Writers Association of America.





The watch list features 75 returning interior linemen representing all 10 Division I FBS conferences and Independents.





A year ago, Rivers cemented himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the Atlantic Coast Conference.





The Jacksonville, Fla., native started all 13 games at left tackle for Miami, earning All-ACC Second Team honors.





In 2023, Rivers helped the Hurricanes post the second-most yards per game (431.2) and the third-highest scoring offense (31.5) in the ACC.





The 6-foot-5, 325-pound standout started all 13 games at left tackle, playing a key role on the line that was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award.





Rivers is the fifth Miami player to garner preseason acclaim, joining running back Damien Martinez, linebacker Francisco Mauigoa, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, and quarterback Cam Ward.





The FWAA will announce the Outland Trophy semifinalists on Nov. 20, and those players will then be paired down to three finalists announced on Nov. 26. The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from those finalists who will be part of the annual FWAA All-America Team.





The recipient of the 2024 Outland Trophy will be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, live on ESPN on Dec. 12, 2024. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee in Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 22, 2025.





Players may be added or removed from the watch list during the course of the season. For the second year now, the FWAA will announce an Outland Trophy National Player of the Week each Tuesday. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player will be added at that time.





