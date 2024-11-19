Miami Football: Kicker Andy Borregales named Lou Groza Semifinalist

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Andres Borregales was tabbed a semifinalist for the 2024 Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced Tuesday afternoon.





The 20 specialists that comprise this year’s list represent nine different conferences, including four honorees from the Atlantic Coast Conference.





Borregales is the lone kicker named a semifinalist in each of the past three seasons.





The Miami native is tied for eighth nationally in field goal percentage (92.9), knocking down 13 of his 14 kicks.





Borregales has converted all 48 of his extra-point attempts and recorded 51 touchbacks on 76 kickoffs.





The 5-foot-11, 170-pound standout ranks third all-time in field goals made (69), extra-points (169) and points (376) at The U.





Borregales’ older brother, Jose, became the first Miami player to win the Groza Award when he took home the honor in his lone campaign with the Hurricanes in 2020.





Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26. That same group then picks the national winner, who will be unveiled on Thursday, Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics