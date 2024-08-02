CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Andres Borregales was named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach Sports Commission announced Friday.





A two-time semifinalist for the prestigious award, Borregales delivered another strong campaign for his hometown Hurricanes a season ago.





The Miami native went 22 for 26 on field goals, tied for the most made kicks in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He converted 44 of his 45 extra-point attempts and recorded 46 touchbacks on 73 kickoffs.





Borregales — who was an All-ACC First Team pick in 2023 — was selected to the league’s preseason team Thursday.





The 5-foot-11, 170-pound kicker is one of eight Hurricanes to have earned preseason recognition this fall: defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Preseason All-ACC), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Nagurski Trophy, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy) and quarterback Cam Ward (Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year).





Borregales’ older brother, Jose, became the first Miami player to win the Groza Award when he took home the honor in his lone campaign with the Hurricanes in 2020.





Accomplishments are tabulated throughout the season and the Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award will announce its 20 semifinalists on Tuesday, Nov. 19. From this list, a panel of FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers select the top three finalists for the award, announced on Tuesday, Nov. 26. That same group then select the national winner, who will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.





The 33rd annual Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, presented by the Orange Bowl, recognizes the three finalists during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with a gala awards banquet on Dec. 9 in West Palm Beach, Fla.





