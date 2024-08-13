CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Francisco Mauigoa was named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Butkus Award Tuesday, beginning to identify the top linebacker nationally.





The watch list features 51 student-athletes from 44 different programs across the country.





A 2023 All-ACC Second Team honoree, Mauigoa led Miami with a team-high 82 and 18 tackles for loss in his first year in the orange and green.





The 6-foot-3, 230-pound standout also recorded 7.5 sacks, which was tied for the most by a Hurricane last season.





For "Kiko" Mauigoa, the preseason recognition is his fourth. The Ili’ili, American Samoa native was previously listed on the watch lists for the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy, as well as being tabbed to the Preseason All-ACC Team.





Eleven Hurricanes have received preseason distinction this fall: defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Bednarik Award, Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown Jr. (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).





The Butkus Award semifinalists are expected to be unveiled on Nov. 4, and the finalists will be announced on Nov. 25. The winner will be named on Dec. 10.





The 51-person Butkus Award selection committee, comprised of coaches, scouts, and journalists, guides the selection process emphasizing qualities that define Dick Butkus’ career: toughness, on-field leadership, competitiveness, football character, and linebacking skills. The Award is increasingly focused on recognizing linebackers who consistently play off the ball on their feet in a two-point stance in traditional form.





