CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Following a historic performance against rival Florida, Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward collected his third weekly accolade Tuesday afternoon.





Ward was named to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 for Week One after earning the ACC Player of the Week distinction and Maxwell Player of the Week recognition Tuesday.





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound senior became the first quarterback to pass for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in his Miami debut since at least 1979.





Ward completed 26 of his 35 passes for 385 yards and three scores, while also adding 33 yards on the ground.





The West Columbia, Texas native helped the Hurricanes total 529 yards of offense, the most a Miami team has recorded against an SEC opponent since 1981.





Last month, Ward was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.





No. 12 Miami kicks off its home slate at 6 p.m. Saturday against Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics