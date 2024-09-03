CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami senior Cam Ward garnered Maxwell Player of the Week honors, the Maxwell Award Club announced Tuesday afternoon.





In a dominant 41-17 victory on the road over rival Florida, Ward made history, becoming the first quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns in his Miami debut since at least 1979.





The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller completed 26 of his 35 passes for 385 yards and three scores.





Overall, Ward totaled 418 of the Hurricanes’ 529 yards of offense, the most a Miami team has posted against an SEC opponent since 1981.





Last month, the West Columbia, Texas native was recognized on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Maxwell Award, which has been presented to the College Football Player of the Year since 1937.





Ward and the Hurricanes open their home slate at 6 p.m. Saturday against Florida A&M at Hard Rock Stadium.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics