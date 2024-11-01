Advertisement
in other news
Visitor List: Miami vs. Duke
List of prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Duke
• Marcus Benjamin
Video: Ward, Baron, Barrow, and Carpenter prepare for Duke
Players talk with media ahead of week ten matchup with Duke
• Marcus Benjamin
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Duke
Discussion about Miami's upcoming game against Duke
• CanesCounty.com
Rumor Mill: Miami in contention for several future prospects
Big weekend on deck as November nears: Miami involved in recruitment of Jacobson, Katz, Lawrence, and Miret
• Adam Gorney
Locked on Canes Podcast: Legacy commits as trajectory of recruiting ascends
Discussion about the Canes' performance against the Noles and the trajectory of recruiting in the sunshine state
• CanesCounty.com
in other news
Visitor List: Miami vs. Duke
List of prospects expected to visit for Miami vs. Duke
• Marcus Benjamin
Video: Ward, Baron, Barrow, and Carpenter prepare for Duke
Players talk with media ahead of week ten matchup with Duke
• Marcus Benjamin
Storm Tracker Podcast - Scouting the Opponent - Duke
Discussion about Miami's upcoming game against Duke
• CanesCounty.com
Miami Football: RB Damien Martinez leading impressive run game for Canes
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Miami
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- S
- CB
- CB
- S
- C
- OG
- WR
- ILB
- WR
- TE
Advertisement
Advertisement