Miami running back Damien Martinez has been named a candidate for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's most outstanding running back.

In 2023, Martinez ran for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. He also caught 11 passes for 126 yards.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum announced the preseason candidates for the 2024 Doak Walker Award on Tuesday, August 6.

The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. Each Tuesday this season, The PwC SMU Athletic Forum will announce a Doak Walker National Running Back of the Week again.

The ACC had 15 running backs recognized as preseason candidates, including 2023 award finalist Omarion Hampton of North Carolina and 2023 semifinalist Martinez.

University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name 10 semifinalists in November. Three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee comprises past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives. The 2024 Doak Walker Award recipient will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards on December 12, 2024.





ACC Representatives on the 2024 Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List:





Kye Robichaux, Boston College, Senior, RB

Jaydn Ott, Cal, Junior, RB

Phil Mafah, Clemson, Senior, RB

Jaquez Moore, Duke, Senior, RB

Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech, Redshirt Junior, RB

Donald Chaney, Louisville, Junior, RB

Damien Martinez, Miami, Junior, RB

Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, Junior, RB

Jordan Waters, NC State, Graduate Student, RB

Rodney Hammond Jr., Pitt, Senior, RB

Jaylan Knighton, SMU, Graduate Student, RB

Ryan Butler, Stanford, Junior, RB

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse, Junior, RB

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech, Senior, RB

Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest, Junior, RB

