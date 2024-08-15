CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes sophomore Rueben Bain Jr. was selected to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Lombardi Award Thursday afternoon.





The watch list features 90 players who will compete for this year’s coveted award. The award is given annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who exemplifies the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame Head Coach Vince Lombardi in addition to outstanding performance and ability.





Bain, named the 2023 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, put together a standout debut campaign for his hometown Hurricanes.





The 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman tallied 44 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks over 13 games, earning consensus Freshman All-American honors.





The preseason recognition marks Bain’s third, as he was previously tabbed to the Bednarik Award watch list and the Preseason All-ACC Team.





Bain is one of 12 Hurricanes to have received preseason distinction this fall, alongside kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Nagurski Trophy, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).





To be considered for the Lombardi Award, players must be an NCAA FBS College Football team member and meet the following qualifications: 1) be a down lineman, end to end, either on offense or defense, setting up no further than 10 yards to the left or right of the ball at the time of the snap, 2) be a linebacker on defense, setting up no further than five yards deep from the line of scrimmage, 3) must not come out of the offensive backfield and set up on the line of scrimmage as a blocker or a receiver or listed in the program as an offensive back or receiver and 4) be eligible to participate in the current season.





Courtesy of Miami Athletics