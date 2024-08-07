PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Miami Football: Three receivers make Biletnikoff Award Watch List

CanesCounty.com
Staff
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced that three Hurricanes earned a spot on the preseason watch list for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award Watch List.


Wide receivers Sam Brown, Jacolby George, and Xavier Restrepo comprised the trio for Miami, the Hurricanes being the lone program nationally with three honorees.


The watch list features 49 student-athletes to recognize the season’s outstanding FBS receiver in college football. Any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back).


Brown — who spent the past two seasons at Houston — totaled 1,286 receiving yards with the Cougars.


In 2023, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound wideout posted 62 receptions, 815 yards, and three touchdowns, garnering Honorable Mention All-Big 12 accolades.


George enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Hurricanes a year ago, ranking third in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a career-high 864 receiving yards.


The All-ACC Third Team pick finished with 57 catches and registered a team-high eight receiving touchdowns, highlighted by a three-score performance against No. 23 Texas A&M on Sept. 9.


Last year, Restrepo delivered one of the best campaigns by a wide receiver in Miami history, setting a program single-season record with 85 receptions.


An All-ACC First Team selection, Restrepo tallied 1,092 yards and six touchdowns, only the sixth 1,000-yard season by a pass-catcher in UM history.


Brown and George's recognition marks their first of the offseason, while Restrepo picked up his third preseason distinction after being named to the Maxwell Award Watch List and the Preseason All-ACC Team.


Eleven Hurricanes have collected preseason plaudits: defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Nagurski Trophy, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy), quarterback Cam Ward (Maxwell Award, Preseason ACC Player of the Year, Walter Camp Player of the Year Award) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).


The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipients of the Biletnikoff Award are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of 600 prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, former winners, and other ex-receivers.


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

