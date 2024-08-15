PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ZMzlER1I2OExFJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Miami Football: Ward named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami Hurricanes senior Cam Ward added his sixth preseason accolade as he earned a spot on the watch list for the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the organization announced Wednesday.


Ward also received preseason distinction this fall, landing on the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, the Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award, as well as being tabbed as the Preseason ACC Player of the Year and an All-ACC pick.


A transfer from Washington State, Ward totaled 6,963 yards and 48 touchdowns through the air for the Cougars.


In two years as the starting signal caller, Ward also ran for 13 scores, garnering a pair of Pac-12 Honorable Mention nods.


Ward is one of 11 Hurricanes to have collected preseason recognition this fall, alongside defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (Bednarik Award, Preseason All-ACC), kicker Andres Borregales (Groza Award), wide receiver Samuel Brown (Biletnikoff Award), wide receiver Jacolby George (Biletnikoff Award), defensive back Jaden Harris (Wuerffel Trophy), running back Damien Martinez (Doak Walker Award, Maxwell Award), linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (Bednarik Award, Butkus Award, Preseason All-ACC), wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award, Preseason All-ACC), offensive lineman Jalen Rivers (Outland Trophy) and quarterback Emory Williams (Comeback Player of the Year Award).


The preseason watch list, semifinalists, finalists, and award recipients are chosen by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. The award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.


This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration on Dec. 6.


Courtesy of Miami Athletics

