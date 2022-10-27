The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame named Miami Forward Norchad Omier to the Karl Malone Award Watch List Thursday afternoon.

Omier was one of 20 power forwards selected for the list.

“The Basketball Hall of Fame is proud to annually recognize the best power forwards in the collegiate game with the Karl Malone Award, which bears the name of one of the greatest players of all time,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “To be named to the watchlist of the Karl Malone Award is a great honor and I know he values the opportunity to watch these players compete throughout the season. We are honored to have his unique perspective in our evaluation each year.”

The Arkansas State transfer out of Miami Prep averaged 17.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game last season. The Nicaragua, native claimed Sun Belt Player of the Year, Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, and NABC First Team All-District 23 accolades in a season he registered 20 double-doubles and three 30-point outings.

Omier made the list along with Auburn’s Johni Broome, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, Akron’s Enrique Freeman, Virginia’s Jayden Gardner, Dayton’s DaRon Holmes II, Wyoming’s Graham Ike, South Carolina’s GG Jackson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Creighton’s Arthur Kaluma, Iowa’s Kris Murray, Virginia Tech’s Justyn Mutts, North Carolina’s Pete Nance, Furman’s Jalen Slawson, Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Arizona’s Ąžuolas Tubelis, Houston’s Jerace Walker, Memphis’ DeAndre Williams, and LSU’s KJ Williams.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds, starting Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Karl Malone Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Karl Malone Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center).

Omier and the Hurricanes open the 2022-23 season Sunday at 2 p.m. with an exhibition game versus IUP.