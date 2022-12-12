Miami Guard Isaiah Wong Named ACC Player Of The Week
Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the ACC Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the league office.
The award comes hours after Wong claimed Lute Olson National Player of the Week and Field of 68 National Player of the Week distinctions.
A fourth-year junior guard, Wong averaged 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the Hurricanes’ two victories last week. He shot 63.3 percent (19-of-30) from the floor, 58.3 percent (7-of-12) beyond the arc, and 92.9 percent (13-of-14) at the line while committing just one turnover in 69 minutes of action.
Wong tallied a career-high 36 points, the most by a Power Six conference player this year and the highest total by a Hurricane in 15 seasons, in the 107-105 victory Wednesday over Cornell. He added seven rebounds and six assists while shooting 11-of-17 overall, 5-of-8 from deep, and a perfect 9-of-9 at the line.
The Piscataway, N.J., native followed that outing by posting 22 points, five rebounds, and a career-best eight assists three days later in an 80-73 triumph over NC State, helping Miami (10-1, 2-0 ACC) rally from a 16-point deficit. He shot 8-of-13 from the field and committed zero turnovers.
This is the first ACC Player of the Week distinction for a Hurricane since Kameron McGusty claimed the accolade on Jan. 3, 2022. Wong is the 11th player in program history to earn the plaudit, joining McGusty (twice), Tonye Jekiri, Sheldon McClellan, Angel Rodriguez, Shane Larkin, Durand Scott (twice), Reggie Johnson, Jack McClinton (thrice), Guillermo Diaz and Robert Hite.
Wong and the Hurricanes ranked No. 25 nationally, resume play Saturday at noon against St. Francis (PA), live on RSN from the Watsco Center.
