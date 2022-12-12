Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the ACC Player of the Week, as announced Monday afternoon by the league office.

The award comes hours after Wong claimed Lute Olson National Player of the Week and Field of 68 National Player of the Week distinctions.

A fourth-year junior guard, Wong averaged 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the Hurricanes’ two victories last week. He shot 63.3 percent (19-of-30) from the floor, 58.3 percent (7-of-12) beyond the arc, and 92.9 percent (13-of-14) at the line while committing just one turnover in 69 minutes of action.