Miami hires Corey Hetherman as defensive coordinator

The Miami football program hired its new defensive coordinator. Corey Hetherman, a former University of Minnesota defensive coordinator, will replace Lance Guidry, who was fired.

In year one at Minnesota, Hetherman allowed 17.5 points per game and 4.7 yards per play during the regular season.

He previously worked with Greg Schiano as a linebackers coach from 2022 to 2023.

Minnesota finished the 2024 season ranking in the top ten of several categories, including scoring defense (16.9), yard per game (285), and passing efficiency defense.

The Gophers also allowed only 36 plays that went over 20 yards, fourth best in the country.

Minnesota held its opponents under 20 points eight times in 2024.

According to Pro Football Focus, Minnesota's defense graded as 22nd best in the nation.

A Massachusettes native, Hetherman played quarterback at Fitchburg State from 2003-06