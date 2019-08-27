News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-27 03:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Miami Hurricanes falling behind in Walker sweepstakes

Fepxxgnd4km2fkwwd7z6
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Miami Norland High School OL Issiah Walker was on hand for the Miami Hurricanes’ game against Florida on Saturday night, sitting in the Gator section.The reason he wasn't in the UM section? He says...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}