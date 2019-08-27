Miami Hurricanes falling behind in Walker sweepstakes
Miami Norland High School OL Issiah Walker was on hand for the Miami Hurricanes’ game against Florida on Saturday night, sitting in the Gator section.The reason he wasn't in the UM section? He says...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news