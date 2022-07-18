Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Quarterbacks

This is the first installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of football season. Previous to last year, the quarterback room has been somewhat of a quandary. Inconsistency coupled with sporadic highs bring hope to Hurricane fans, but in reality, Miami has had just one signal caller win double-digit games since 2003 (Malik Rosier, 2017). The position group has been an area of focus the last few recruiting cycles, and multiple players project out as potential stars.

Projected Depth Chart

Tyler Van Dyke, Third-Year Sophomore Jake Garcia, Redshirt Freshman Jacurri Brown, Freshman Payton Matocha, Fourth-Year Redshirt Sophomore Ryan Rizk, Redshirt Sophomore

Can Van Dyke Take the Next Step?

Van Dyke (TVD) is Miami's biggest star at quarterback in years. The Connecticut product posted 2,931 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in his freshman season. Going into 2021, TVD was third on the depth chart behind D'Eriq King and Jake Garcia. The emergence of Van Dyke potentially helped secure the arrival of Mario Cristobal and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. TVD is projected by many as a potential first-round draft pick - the last Miami QB to go first round was Vinny Testaverde in 1987. This season, all-conference honors and remaining in the national award conversation are the minimum expectations for Van Dyke. Miami kicks off its schedule with Bethune-Cookman and Southern Mississippi, two games TVD should not see a ton of action. The daunting challenge to start the year comes against Texas A&M in the hostile environment of Kyle Field. Miami had success playing at the 'Home of The 12th Man,' winning 41-23 in 2008. The Aggies are considered one of the top ten teams in the country and are coming off one of the highest-rated recruiting classes of all time. A signature win and a big performance on September 17th would be huge for Van Dykes draft prospects and Miami's outlook for the rest of the season. The schedule and the addition of Gattis, give TVD the platform and opportunity to have a huge sophomore season. Bet on TVD to notch about 3600 yards and 30 touchdowns with double-digit wins for Miami in 2022.

Who Steps Up Behind Van Dyke?

Jake Garcia, Quarterback, Miami

One of the most intriguing position battles of the fall will be the backup quarterback spot. Garcia and Brown will be battling for the quarterback-in-waiting position, as Van Dyke is expected to explore the NFL draft with a successful 2022. Garcia is the leader in the clubhouse, as he could have very likely been in Van Dyke's position if an injury during the Central Connecticut State did not happen. Garcia was a highly touted prospect who flashed in the spring game. In his one 2021 appearance, he completed over 78% of his passes with 192 total yards and two touchdowns. Brown is the overall best athlete in the QB room. He is a massive dual-threat at 6'4" 210 that ran for 2200 yards and 32 touchdowns in his last two years of high school. His athletic traits make him a dark horse for the backup position. During his time at Michigan, Gattis has shown a tendency to lean on his rushing attack, something he did at Michigan that led his offense to the College Football Playoff. I fully expect Garcia to win the spot and put himself in a position to lead the Canes going into 2023. Garcia is the most talented passer not named Van Dyke in the program. Garcia's skill set would keep the offense consistent with what is being built around Van Dyke. Maintaining the offensive scheme would be vital for the consistency of the offense in 2022. Brown could be used in certain schemes for the Hurricanes like the wildcat to throw defenses off-balance. Brown is considered a project as a passer, but he perhaps has the highest ceiling of all of the Miami quarterbacks.

Jacurri Brown, Quarterback, Miami

Final Thoughts