Miami Hurricanes Football Position Preview: Tight Ends

Welcome to the fourth installment of a complete position-by-position breakdown leading up to the start of the football season. Tight end might be the deepest position on the roster. Five talented players are all fighting for a position to be one of the two-deep on the depth chart. A Miami tight end has been top three in receiving every year since 2016, proving that the talent continues to be worthy of ‘Tight End U’ consideration. Since 2010, seven Miami tight ends have been drafted and that includes names like Brevin Jordan, David Njoku, and Jimmy Graham. The lack of experience at wide receiver could force quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to rely on the elite talent in the tight end room and continue the narrative of the importance of a productive Miami tight end.

Elijah Arroyo, Tight End, Miami

Projected Depth Chart

Will Mallory, Fifth-Year Senior Elijah Arroyo, Sophomore Jaleel Skinner, Freshman Dominic Mammarelli, Third-Year Freshman Kahlil Brantley, Redshirt Freshman

Jaleel Skinner, Tight End, MIami

Is this the most talented tight end room....ever?

Miami could possibly have the best tight end room in the history of the program when it is all said and done. Mallory was named to the Mackey Award List. Skinner was a top three tight end recruit nationally and a Cristobal flip from Alabama. Mammarelli fits a blocking role that could be vital in crunch-time situations that require Miami to focus more on the run game. Brantley was a hometown talent that came to Coral Gables with big expectations and athleticism. The room is as deep as any team in the country. Mallory comes in as the predicted leader of the group thanks to being the most productive returning pass catcher on the team (30 receptions, 347 yards, 4 touchdowns). Over the past three years, he has consistently been around that 300-yard, four touchdown mark, allowing some breakout opportunities for Arroyo. The former top ten tight end prospect was extremely productive in high school, having over 1200 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final two varsity seasons. He gives Miami the best balance of athleticism and blocking ability of the group and could push Mallory for split reps. Skinner may not make an impact in his first season in the program, but the future is bright for the IMG Academy (FL) product. The former three-sport star is a freaky 6’5” jumbo receiver that fits the mold of the uber-athletic tight end that is taking the NFL by storm. He could fight for reps on the outside with wide receiver Colbie Young for red zone targets. Brantley and Mammarelli are not seen to be big contributors going into next season at this time. Mammarelli could provide value as a third tackle that defenses must respect, but his role may be limited to the high-end talent headlining the position. Brantley has not adjusted to the college game after struggling as a senior at Miami Northwestern (FL). He is also the smallest player at the position which makes it difficult to see a potential role for the former Bull.

Should attrition be expected after this season?

There is really no way around the losing multiple players currently on the roster. Miami has grabbed three tight end commits for 2023 and four-star IMG Academy (FL) star Riley Williams has all the tools to be one of the top tight ends in the country over the next few seasons. Mammarelli could end up as one of the success stories with the added eligibility due to COVID. Still just a freshman, he could go to another program with three years of eligibility remaining and carve out a role that gives him an opportunity at the next level. His ability to help in the run game will likely have someone from another power-five school knocking at his door by the winter.

Production Predictions

Will Mallory - 35 receptions, 450 yards, 6 touchdown Elijah Arroyo - 20 receptions, 300 yards, 4 touchdowns Jaleel Skinner - 10 receptions, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns

Final Thoughts