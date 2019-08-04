The Miami Hurricanes football team held its first fall scrimmage on Sunday night - it was closed to the public and the media.

Afterwards, coach Manny Diaz summed up his impressions of the Hurricanes first major dress rehearsal for the August 24 opener against Florida.

“We needed it," Diaz said. "I thought our guys competed hard, but just in terms of the game day - getting in and out of the huddle, getting the plays called in, substitution – you can just tell the little differences between a practice when coaches have been in a player’s ear as opposed to when they have to go out here and show what they really know. So between this day and when we scrimmage next Saturday, we’ll be looking for a lot improvement in those areas.”

Of course, the Cane QB battle is at the forefront.

Diaz's take on that front?

“Collectively, I was pleased," Diaz said. "We rotated the three guys with the ones [first string] and twos [second] evenly. Combined they completed 71 percent of their passes, which is encouraging. All three guys led a touchdown drive, which was very encouraging for me. The battle rages on. There’s a lot of stuff mechanically and organizationally we need to correct, but all three guys left with something to be proud of.”

There were some impressive runs by backs like DeeJay Dallas and Robert Burns.

Diaz praised the play of Dallas and also mentioned WR Mike Harley.

“DeeJay Dallas, I thought, ran the ball really well. Also caught a touchdown pass. Really versatile guy, which we’ve already known,” Diaz said. “I thought, in terms of his day running the ball, it was his best day of training camp. In the back end, down the field, Mike Harley looked really dynamic running routes, dynamic when he had the ball in his hands and had some really good runs after the catch. Other guys did some things too, but those two guys stood out.”