SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team (12-6, 3-4 ACC) fell to the Syracuse Orange (13-5, 4-3 ACC) at the buzzer on Saturday as Quadir Copeland poured in a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Orange the 72-69 victory in the JMA Wireless Dome.

“We played without Norchad Omier, which obviously was a challenge, but I thought our guys fought very hard, did a good job, and we put ourselves in position to win the game,” head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We missed our last shot; they made their last shot, and that’s the difference. One possession…It was a great college game.”

Fourth-year junior Nijel Pack poured in 19 points for the third straight game to lead all Miami players. Junior Matthew Cleveland tallied his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and a team-best 12 rebounds on the afternoon.

“Matthew Cleveland was very aggressive today,” Larrañaga said. “He got himself involve early and played very well.”