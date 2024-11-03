New AP Poll: Hurricanes ranked fourth in the country

in other news
ACC Live: Futurecast in for Miami and FSU commit throws up "The U"
ACC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend
Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Duke
Live updates and analysis from Miami's week ten matchup vs. Duke
Miami Football: Keys to the game vs. Duke
Key factors for Miami to get a win over Duke
Miami vs. Duke Preview: By the numbers - statistical comparison
Statistical comparison of Miami Vs. Duke. Plus TV, Odds, and Info
in other news
ACC Live: Futurecast in for Miami and FSU commit throws up "The U"
ACC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend
Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Duke
Live updates and analysis from Miami's week ten matchup vs. Duke
The undefeated Miami Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 ACC) defeated Duke 53-31 on Saturday and rose one position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes fourth in the country.
Miami also ranked fourth in this week's coaches poll.
Miami leaped over then-ranked No. 3 Penn State after the Nittany Lions lost to then-ranked No. 4 Ohio State 20-13 at home on Saturday. PSU dropped three spots to sixth in the country.
The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 13 SMU (8-1), No. 19 Clemson (6-2), and No. 23 Pitt (7-1).
Clemson lost its second game of the season at home to Louisville (6-3) 33-21 and dropped eight spots in the poll.
SMU defeated then-undefeated Pitt 48-25 on Saturday night and rose seven spots, while the Panthers fell five spots. The Cardinals jump back into the AP Poll ranked 25th and is the only ranked team Miami has beaten this season.
Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.
1. Oregon (9-0), 2. Georgia (7-1), and 3. Ohio State (6-1) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes. Texas (7-1) rounds out the top five.
The first official College Football Playoff Poll will be released Tuesday.
Miami will travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook
- S
- CB
- CB
- S
- C
- OG
- WR
- ILB
- WR
- TE