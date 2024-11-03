New AP Poll: Hurricanes ranked fourth in the country

The undefeated Miami Hurricanes (9-0, 5-0 ACC) defeated Duke 53-31 on Saturday and rose one position in the Associated Press Poll. The latest AP Poll ranked the Hurricanes fourth in the country.

Miami also ranked fourth in this week's coaches poll.

Miami leaped over then-ranked No. 3 Penn State after the Nittany Lions lost to then-ranked No. 4 Ohio State 20-13 at home on Saturday. PSU dropped three spots to sixth in the country.

The other ACC teams ranked in this week's Top 25 are No. 13 SMU (8-1), No. 19 Clemson (6-2), and No. 23 Pitt (7-1).

Clemson lost its second game of the season at home to Louisville (6-3) 33-21 and dropped eight spots in the poll.

SMU defeated then-undefeated Pitt 48-25 on Saturday night and rose seven spots, while the Panthers fell five spots. The Cardinals jump back into the AP Poll ranked 25th and is the only ranked team Miami has beaten this season.

Miami currently has zero ranked teams on its remaining regular season schedule.

1. Oregon (9-0), 2. Georgia (7-1), and 3. Ohio State (6-1) are ranked ahead of the Hurricanes. Texas (7-1) rounds out the top five.

The first official College Football Playoff Poll will be released Tuesday.

Miami will travel to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon Eastern.