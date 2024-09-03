Florida did a phenomenal job of putting together an elite recruiting list for its season opener against Miami. Dozens of the top prospects, especially regionally, were at the game, a number of them committed to other programs. A lot of elite 2026 prospects and some select 2027 and even 2028 players were there in person. It didn’t go well.

Miami thumped the Gators in The Swamp, 41-17, in front of more than 90,000 people. The most important people there – other than perhaps all the well-heeled donors – were all those recruits sitting in the first few rows by the tunnels. Walking off the field, Miami players let those prospects know that Florida was not the place for them. Come to Miami. Don’t come here. All kinds of things were shouted at the recruits who were cordoned off from the field by Florida’s bushes in the end zone but that didn’t stop the Hurricanes.