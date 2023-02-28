Boca Raton, Fla. -- Miami powered through its last seven games with a potent offense outscoring its opponents 68-18.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes could not drive in enough runs to continue its win streak Tuesday night.

Miami fell to FAU 6-5 in its first road game of the season and left 14 runners on base in a back-and-forth contest.

The seesaw-scoring battle would be decided in the seventh inning when the Canes held a 5-4 lead. Nolan Schanuel hit his second home run of the game, a solo shot to lead off the inning and Mitchell Hartigan would drive in another run for the Owls to take the 6-5 lead over the Hurricanes.

Ronaldo Gallo gave up the solo shot in the inning and was pulled for Andrew Walters who would thus give up the game-winning run.

Miami traded solo home runs in the first two innings as Yohandy Morales went deep for his fourth home run of the season (leads team) and Christian Adams matched him in the second inning to even the game.

The Owls opened up the game in the third inning with a three-run home run by Schanuel but the Hurricanes would cut that lead in half on an error by Dylan Goldstein. The left fielder failed to squeeze a pop fly from Dominic Pitelli and Ian Farrow scored from first base.

As all season thus far, Miami’s power continued to show itself. In the sixth inning, freshman Blake Cyr led with a single and Farrow smashed one to center for a two-run home run to tie the game at four. Farrow had a stellar night going five-for-five in the game

Dario Gomez would hit a clutch single up the middle with two outs to drive home Pitelli to give Miami the 5-4 lead with no outs. Edgar Villegas would hit into a double play and CJ Kayfus flied out to end the inning with Morales on second base.

Miami had a final shot in the ninth when Farrow led the inning with a base hit to left. Jacoby Long pinched ran for Farrow and stole second base to get into scoring position. Pitelli would strike out, Carlos Perez would pop out and Gomez struck out to end the game.

Pitching

Starter Ben Chestnut pitched three innings giving up four runs on five hits. He ended his day with an ERA of 9.

Chris Scinta came on in relief of Chestnut and was able to get out of jams in both the fourth and fifth innings. He pitched two innings giving up zero runs on one hit and had five strikeouts.

Ronaldo Gallo was charged with two runs given on 1 1/3 inning pitched on two hits.

Andrew Walters pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up three hits and had three strikeouts.

Miami will go on the road to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in a three-game weekend series starting Friday at 6:30 PM.

