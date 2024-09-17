Video: Arroyo, Porter Jr., and Cici and Kiko Mauigoa talk ahead of USF game

Linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, Francis "Cici" Mauigoa, Elijah Arroyo, and Daryl Porter Jr. talk to the media after Tuesday's practice.
The Hurricanes will travel to Tampa, FL, to face USF on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern from Raymond James Stadium.
