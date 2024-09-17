Advertisement
Published Sep 17, 2024
Video: Arroyo, Porter Jr., and Cici and Kiko Mauigoa talk ahead of USF game
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa, Francis "Cici" Mauigoa, Elijah Arroyo, and Daryl Porter Jr. talk to the media after Tuesday's practice.

The Hurricanes will travel to Tampa, FL, to face USF on Saturday.

Kickoff is set for 7 PM Eastern from Raymond James Stadium.

