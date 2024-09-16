Advertisement
Published Sep 16, 2024
Video: Miami Coordinators talk with media ahead of USF game
circle avatar
Marcus Benjamin  •  CanesCounty
Publisher
Twitter
@BenjaminRivals
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson and Defensive Coordinator Lance Guidry answered questions Monday in a weekly press conference ahead of the week four matchup with USF.

Kickoff is set for 7:00 PM from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond

• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify

• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero

• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County

Follow us on Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement